BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More than 100,000 books are going into boxes at the Bethlehem Area Public Library as the Church Street institution is prepared for renovations.

The library remains open, with a limited selection to browse through, and the children's room is available. The back of the lobby area is blocked off from the shelves as workers put books and discs into crates.

Books started going into boxes on Tuesday.

Library Director Josh Berk said the renovations will cost about $400,000.

"We've been building a capital fund for quite awhile," he said Thursday. "We've been able to build this up through a lot of small acts of generosity and some big bequests."

Donations are being accepted at the library's website. The scaled-back service will continue through April.

The library's Bethlehem Township (2740 Fifth St.) and South Bethlehem (Fourth and Webster streets) locations are not affected by the main library's first-floor renovations.

The books are being put into crates, which are stacked up in corners. The old shelves will come down, the carpet will be taken up, and new, shorter shelves installed. Then works from the likes of Faulker and Dostoyevsky up to Bill Bryson and Rachael Ray will go back into circulation.

The estimated reopening date is May 1, but that will depend on the work. So far, Berk said all is proceeding as planned.

The main entry will look the same, with the circulation desk on the right and the Cohen Room for meetings on the left. The reference desk will be toward the center of the first floor, moved a from its spot along Church Street. Behind the new reference area will be a computer section with some small workspaces.

The library's total collection includes about 160,000 books and 20,000 DVDs, with the majority of them at the Church Street location.

Berk said the reduced service, which will continue through April, has shown library workers just how important the institution is.

"Nothing makes you realize how needed you are" until services are cut back for a while, he said. "It's heartening to hear how important the library is to the community."