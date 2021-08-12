BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem is gathering public feedback about a proposed pedestrian and bike bridge that would connect the north and south sides of the City.
The city is reaching out to the public to gather public interest and input related to the bridge over the Lehigh River, according to a news release from the city.
Bethlehem is currently in the midst of a feasibility study to determine the possible location, design, cost and overall economic return of the development of the bridge.
A website has been created to share information about the project. The website also includes information about a scavenger hunt and survey where all members of the public can provide comment about the project, along with proposed bridge locations, the city said.
“Bethlehem is a city created by big ideas. The pedestrian bridge is a project with regional benefit," said Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez.
"It provides opportunity for tourism, economic benefit and healthy living. The project also supports the goals and objections of the City’s recently adopted Climate Action Plan. Public input is necessary to ensure that this project moves forward in a way that supports the entire community, local and regional.”
The city said the feasibility study is possible because of funding from Northampton County and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Bethlehem is working with WRT as planning consultant to guide the project forward.
The survey is available on the city website until August 31, 2021. Two survey respondents will be selected to win a downtown gift card following the closure of the survey.