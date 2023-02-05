Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches are moving forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University.

The vote by the congregations happened during a meeting Sunday at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The United Proclamation of the Gospel said St. Peters, St. John's Windish and Light of Christ churches are becoming Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church.

Church officials called Sunday's vote a “precise and meticulous voting process." The merger was approved by a vote of 124-10. The acceptance of the offer by Lehigh University was approved by a vote of 120-9.

Originally, the merger of the three congregations and sale of church properties to Lehigh were planned to be approved in January.

But they were delayed after the Bethlehem Parking Authority said it might consider eminent domain to take the St. John's parking lot located in the city's southside. The parking authority later backed away from the plan. The city also submitted bids to purchase the properties.

Lehigh University submitted a bid of $3.7 million for the church properties.

Originally, the Lehigh bid beat out a city bid by about $200,00.

A Lehigh spokesperson told 69 News recently "it's too early" to say what the university would do with the properties.

The city also was hoping to get a hold of the properties.

During a City Council meeting last month, Mayor J. William Reynolds said he thought it would be in the best interest of the community if the properties were purchased by the city instead.

During the Jan. 17 council meeting, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants of the merged entity to be known as Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church, urging them to accept the city's counteroffer matching Lehigh's $3.7 million offer to buy their church properties. He said the city would use the southside land to build affordable housing.