BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The "Christmas City" is once again living up to its name.

Bethlehem is among the top 32 best places to spend Christmas around the world, according to a travel and lifestyle magazine.

Though they aren't ranked in order, the little town was the first feature on the list from "Condé Nast Traveler," followed by cities like Paris, London and more.

The column mentioned Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks, the holiday village huts and the "live" advent calendar at the Goundie House on Main Street.

The feature also highlighted Hotel Bethlehem, a "wonderland of its own."