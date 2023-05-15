ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Allentown late Sunday night.

The 27-year-old Bethlehem man was shot multiple times around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Tilghman Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.

He was pronounced dead a few hours later in the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is set for Tuesday, the coroner said.

Authorities are not yet releasing the man's name.

The shooting prompted a large police response in the area of N. Fourth and Tilghman streets, as well as two blocks north at Fourth and Washington.

Allentown police have not released any further details about what happened or if anyone is in custody.