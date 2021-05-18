EASTON, Pa. - 34-year-old Clement Swaby was nabbed in March, shortly after police say he entered a home near Lafayette College through a window with a knife and demanded two young women perform sexual acts on each other.
Now, we're learning Swaby is also a person of interest in other incidents.
"There is an investigation from September 2020 out of West Conshohocken and an investigation in Winter Park, Florida, in March 2016 in which I believe Mr. Swaby is a person of interest," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Houck says investigators are considering Swaby a person of interest in four other cases other than the one he's charged for near Lafayette, including an earlier incident at Lafayette and one in Bethlehem, at Lehigh University.
Houck says police submitted DNA from the Lehigh case into a national database.
"The DNA profile in the Lehigh case matched the DNA profile in the Florida case," Houck said.
The matches haven't been linked to any individual. All of the cases are still under investigation.
In the incident near Lafayette College, Swaby is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, indecent assault, theft and terroristic threats.
He has not been charged in any of the other cases where he's considered a person of interest.