BETHLEHEM, Pa. | An insult over a sweatshirt allegedly ended with a handgun being drawn on a Bethlehem street.
Bethlehem police charged Jan D. Sabin with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged armed altercation with a stranger Sunday afternoon on Sioux Street. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 65-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $10,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 900 block of Sioux Street about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man pointing a gun at another man. A Lower Saucon Township police officer, who had been driving through the city, was been flagged down by the victims and had already recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
The first victim, a 32-year-old man, told police that he’d been standing on the sidewalk when Sabin stopped his car, rolled down his window and – without prompting – called the man a “loser” for his sweatshirt, according to court records. The criminal complaint does not indicate what about the sweatshirt Sabin allegedly found so offensive.
The insult led to an argument between the two and another man, who was also standing on the sidewalk at the time. That’s when Sabin stopped his car, approached the two men and allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband.
The victim told police that Sabin twice pointed the handgun directly at his chest. The second man was standing next to the victim and corroborated the story. During an interview with police, Sabin allegedly admitted pointing the handgun at the victim.
Authorities charged Sabin, of Sassafras Street in Bethlehem, with single counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, along with two counts of harassment.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services. It was approved, and Sabin was released from custody on Monday after someone posted $1,000 cash bail on his behalf. As part of his bail conditions, he must surrender all firearms.