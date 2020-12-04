BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man is facing child sex charges after allegedly carrying on a brief sexual relationship with a girl who he knew had just finished middle school.
Bethlehem police charged Jeremy Carnes with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors in connection with the alleged 2016 relationship. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the now 38-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $100,000.
In November, the victim reported to the Bethlehem Police Department that she’d had a sexual relationship with Carnes in the summer of 2016, when she was 15 years old, according to the criminal complaint. Carnes reportedly knew the girl’s mother and told the teen that he was having “romantic feelings” for her.
The victim told investigators that she had sexual relations about 20 times in a Bethlehem home between June and October 2016, according to court records. Authorities said Carnes allegedly knew the girl’s age and that she had just finished the eighth grade.
During a subsequent interview with investigators, Carnes acknowledged that he knew the girl’s mother and the girl’s age but denied having a sexual relationship with the teen.
Carnes failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 17.