Scott J. Hough

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is kicking off his campaign for Northampton County Council.

Scott J. Hough said he is running for an at-large seat on Council. Hough was raised in Bethlehem, and graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School and DeSales University.

“I will use my real-world skills as a public safety professional and my experience in business to ensure the county government does a better job protecting residents, eliminating wasteful spending, balancing budgets and providing the effective services residents need,” Hough said.

Hough has worked in venue and personal security for almost 20 years. He has served as the Director of Security and Events Services, for the company that manages the PPL Center in Allentown. Hough also worked as the Director of Security and Event Services at the SteelStacks Entertainment Complex and Musikfest in Bethlehem.

He currently owns Select Protective Services, LLC where he provides private security and investigative services to his clients.

