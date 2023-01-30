NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say.

The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.

Port Authority police confiscated the gun, which was not loaded, and arrested the man on weapons charges, the TSA said.

The TSA has details online about how to properly travel with a weapon.