EASTON, Pa. - The suspect in an armed intrusion and assault near Lafayette College is now facing charges in a similar incident next door nearly two weeks prior.
Clement Swaby is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and theft in the Feb. 22 incident on McCartney Street in Easton, said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, in a news release Thursday.
The now 35-year-old Swaby is accused of entering a second-floor apartment in the 400 block of McCartney Street, near Lafayette College, shortly before 4 a.m. Armed with a butcher knife, he went into a bedroom and threatened to rape a woman, authorities say.
A woman in another bedroom locked herself inside after hearing the man talk and the woman scream, authorities say. Swaby is accused of making off with cash before police arrived.
Surveillance footage and cell phone records helped link Swaby to the scene, the DA said.
One of the victims also recognized his voice in a recording, officials said.
Swaby is already jailed on charges in a similar incident on March 5, one unit over from the apartment on McCartney Street. He was arrested soon after that incident and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, and other offenses.
Swaby was also charged in May in a 2020 sex assault case near Lehigh University.
"This arrest now concludes Swaby’s terrorizing crime spree in Northampton County,” Houck said in a statement. "...We will now focus on making sure this defendant receives a significant sentence of incarceration for these heinous crimes.”
Houck credited the cooperation between Lehigh, Lafayette, Bethlehem police and Easton police as the most important factor in the investigation.
Swaby had also been a person of interest in cases in West Conshohocken and Florida.