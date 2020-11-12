ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Bethlehem man already facing robbery and assault charges is facing more legal trouble after authorities allege he burglarized an Allentown apartment this summer.
George Hernandez, currently residing in Northampton County Prison, faces burglary and trespassing charges in connection with the break-in of a North 10th Street apartment.
Allentown police were dispatched Aug. 11 to an apartment in the 400 block of North 10th Street to investigate a burglary report. The victim told police that she left the apartment overnight and returned to find her iPhone missing, according to the criminal complaint.
She did find an apartment key in the middle of the kitchen floor that she’d given to her former babysitter, Hernandez. He reportedly told her that he had lost the key, when she fired him, according to court records.
Police said a witness described a man she saw getting out of a white Volkswagen when the victim wasn’t home, going into the apartment for a few minutes.
On Oct. 14, Bethlehem police stopped a Volkswagen that was spray painted black and reported stolen. Authorities determined that the car had originally been painted white.
Officers arrested Hernandez and two passengers, recovering a handgun that was reported stolen during a robbery in Bethlehem Township. Township police said they investigated the robbery and found the stolen cell phone on one of Hernandez’s passengers, Gabriel Rivera-Soto.
While Rivera-Soto was being arraigned for the stolen iPhone, Hernandez allegedly told an officer that he gotten the cell phone “from his girl” and sold it to Rivera-Soto.
Now, Hernandez faces felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 28-year-old last week, setting bail at $1 million.
Hernandez is one of three people charged in connection with an Oct. 4 robbery and assault in Bethlehem Township that netted the trio three handguns.