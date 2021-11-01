BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children over several years.
Davin Gostony, 20, is facing various counts of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, said the Northampton County district attorney's office on Monday.
Several child victims told police they had been sexually assaulted by Gostony, of the 700 block of Broadway, for years.
Gostony admitted to committing all the acts he was accused of, the DA said. He told police he would force sexual acts in exchange for food and money.
Gostony was arraigned Saturday and bail was set at $500,000 straight, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.