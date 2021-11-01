Handcuffs - police lights

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children over several years.

Davin Gostony, 20, is facing various counts of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, said the Northampton County district attorney's office on Monday.

Several child victims told police they had been sexually assaulted by Gostony, of the 700 block of Broadway, for years.

Gostony admitted to committing all the acts he was accused of, the DA said. He told police he would force sexual acts in exchange for food and money.

Gostony was arraigned Saturday and bail was set at $500,000 straight, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.