BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem police detective said he recognized the man allegedly seen in video surveillance trying to break into a South Side bar early Saturday morning.
Kevin Mamuzich, of Pawnee Street, now faces a handful of burglary charges for allegedly breaking into or trying to break into five city businesses over the course of several hours last weekend. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 44-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $250,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to several businesses on Saturday to investigate break-ins and attempted break-ins. The first stop was a nail salon in the 300 block of Broadway. An employee reported that several desk drawers had been opened but nothing was taken, according to the criminal complaint. An officer spotted marks on the front door frame near the latch.
Police were also called to the Goosey Gander on West Fourth Street for a report of $200 and business documents being stolen. Investigators said damage to a back door was consistent with the door being forced open.
The owner of a hair salon in the first block of West Fourth Street reported about $541 in cash, an iPhone, an iPad and a device for taking electronic payments were stolen. Police said the door appeared to be pried open. Investigators said surveillance video provided a description of the burglar and showed he was carrying a dark-colored bag.
Police were then called to the Tally Ho Tavern in the 200 block of West Fourth Street for a report of an attempted break-in about 5:30 a.m. that morning. Video surveillance allegedly showed a man matching the description of the alleged hair salon burglar trying to use a tool to pry open the door.
A detective reportedly recognized the alleged burglar as Mamuzich having previously arrested him, according to court records.
Finally, police responded to the Family Prescription Center in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street on Monday to investigate a report that someone tried to break in sometime between Friday night and that morning. The owner reported more than $10,000 worth of damage to three doors to the business.
The lengthy criminal complaint details how investigators used surveillance footage to show a man that appears to be Mamuzich walking from his Pawnee Street home to the areas of the reported break-ins and back home. Police allege the person believed to be Mamuzich is seen walking to his home carrying what appears to be an electronic tablet.
Mamuzich now faces five counts of burglary and single counts of theft, criminal mischief and possessing an instrument of a crime. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2.