EASTON, Pa. - A man is facing charges in the overdose death of another man in Northampton County.

Ian Green, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture, according to the county district attorney's office.

A grand jury found there was enough evidence to charge Green, of Bethlehem, in the death of Tanner Bibeau, 34, on February 28, 2020, the DA's office said.

Green gave or sold drugs to Bibeau, who died as a result of using them, the grand jury found.

A judge set bail at $150,000. 

The investigation is ongoing.

