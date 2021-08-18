BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man in Bethlehem had dozens of images of child pornography on electronic devices, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Patrick Scardaccione, 37, is charged with sexual abuse of children – possessing child pornography, and criminal use of communications facility, the DA's office said.
On April 27, the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children received a report that an unknown party uploaded an image of child pornography to their reverse image search utility, according to the news release. Lehigh County detectives began investigating the report, and on June 15, obtained a court order for subscriber information for the IP address. This led detectives to Scardaccione at his home on the 200 block of East Garrison Street, the DA's office said.
On July 30, Bethlehem detectives served a search warrant at the Garrison Street address to seize electronic devices. Upon arrival, detectives told Scardaccione the warrant was related to child pornography, the DA's office said. Scardaccione told detectives, “that was popups, man” but then said he was addicted to pornography and “it’s from years ago,” according to the news release.
Detectives seized an Apple iPad from Scardaccione's home and found approximately 47 images in the photo gallery depicting child pornography, approximately 50 images depicting child pornography saved in a folder associated with a reverse image search application, and collages of pornography – some including children, created by the device user, the DA's office said.
Scardaccione was arraigned Wednesday, and bail was set at $50,000.