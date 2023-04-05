EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man faces years in prison for selling drugs out of his home in Bethlehem.

Carlos Kuilan, 32, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of heroin and fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, said county District Attorney Terry Houck, in a news release Wednesday.

He faces up to 30 years in state prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Kuilan sold fentanyl to undercover agents with the state attorney general's office in November 2021, the DA said.

In December, the AG's office and Bethlehem police searched his home in the 1200 block of Linden Street, across from Liberty High School, and found cash, fentanyl and packaging materials, the DA said. He was taken into custody and charged with the drug offenses.