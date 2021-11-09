BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man died from his injuries after a crash in Allentown over the weekend.
Peter Rodriguez, 36, was driving his vehicle on River Drive Sunday around 8:20 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
The coroner's office says the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, and the manner of death is ruled an accident.
The coroner's office and the Allentown Police Department are investigating the crash.