BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 54-year-old Bethlehem man is facing arson charges in a fire that heavily damaged a barbershop at a strip mall in Bethlehem in October 2020.
George Edwin Stokes is charged with arson, as well as risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
On Oct. 15, 2020, Bethlehem police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Lion’s Den Barber Shop located at the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem, for the report of a structure fire.
Arriving officers observed flames coming out of the shop and made contact with a witness who was standing by his vehicle. The witness told police he is an employee of the barber shop and just locked up, the DA's office said. While getting ready to leave from his vehicle, he told police he looked up and saw an orange glow from inside the shop. Bethlehem Fire Department officials subsequently extinguished the fire, and began an investigation into the cause. Investigators reported puddles of unknown liquid in different areas of the shop, in addition to gallon size “paint cans” containing an unknown liquid, according to the news release.
Officials also found open gallon “paint cans” containing contact cement, polyurethane, at the front of some salon chairs, according to the DA's office. Heavy fire damage was reported near the front left side of the interior of the shop, and became less severe toward the back. Investigators saw no sign of forced entry.
During the investigation, officials noted separate areas of origin, and areas where liquids were poured on the floor, walls, and electrical sockets, the DA's office said. Liquids collected from the scene were identified as Medium Petroleum Distillate, Toluene, Methyl Ethyl Ketone, and a Light Petroleum Distillate – all ignitable liquids, according to the news release.
On April 1, 2021, police conducted a follow-up interview of the first witness on scene who relayed the events of the day of the fire. The witness told police he arrived to the barber shop at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2020. He saw Stokes and the shop owner talking very privately to each other, according to the news release. The witness further told police he saw Stokes go up to each employee throughout the day, telling them to remove all of their personal belongings before leaving because he had to clean up the shop, the DA's office said.
Later in the day, an unknown man with braids arrived at the shop and spoke privately with Stokes, afterward going into the back office where the shop’s owner was at the time, according to the DA's office.
Before leaving for the day, the witness told police he saw Stokes standing toward the front of the shop in the dark, who told the witness he was “’just chillin’, and getting ready to clean,” according to the DA's office.
As the witness left the shop and locked the front door before walking to his vehicle, he saw the same unknown man he saw earlier now sitting in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen hatchback parked near the shop, according to the news release. The witness said the man moved his vehicle from one spot to another, until parking in a spot on the north side of the lot. Shortly after, the witness said he looked toward the barber shop and saw an orange glow coming from inside. He said he looked through the windows and noticed the glow was a fire inside the shop, so he went back into the shop after unlocking the door, as he believed Stokes was still inside, the DA's office said.
After going inside, the witness said he saw flames in three to four separate areas of the barber shop – the back bar area and two different barber stations, the DA's office said. He yelled for Stokes, but received no answer, and then grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire. He was unsuccessful as the fire grew larger, and left the shop due to the heat and smoke, the DA's office said.
The witness told police when he went outside the shop, he saw Stokes emerge from behind the building on the north side of the lot and enter the unknown man's Volkswagen before leaving the area.
He further told police he spoke to another barber shop employee later on, who told him she spoke to Stokes after the fire, the DA's office said. Stokes told the other employee he was using the vacuum that night, which somehow sparked and ignited the shellac that was put on the floor, according to the DA's office.
Stokes was interviewed by detectives on Oct. 20, 2020. At that time, Stokes admitted to police he poured polyurethane at spots on the stage to let it spread, according to the news release. Afterward, he said he noted the nearby carpet had some hair on it, so he decided to vacuum to clean it. He said when he plugged in the vacuum he heard a loud spark, which ignited the polyurethane on the floor, according to the news release.
Stokes said he noticed the fire shortly after seeing the sparks and said the outlet he plugged the vacuum into had to be faulty, the DA's office said. He told police, “I take full responsibility, it wasn’t on purpose,” according to the DA's office.
Nobody was injured in the fire.