BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing 585 charges related to child pornography.
Brandon Miller is charged with 292 counts each of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, according to court paperwork. He also faces one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
An investigation began after Dropbox Inc. made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about video/image files depicting child pornography being uploaded to a Dropbox server in January 2022, court paperwork said.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Dropbox Inc. for files under Miller's email address, according to court documents. Police discovered that there were 292 images or videos, all depicting child pornography, court paperwork said.
A state trooper went to the house where Miller lives after a search warrant was executed. After questioning by the trooper, Miller admitted to downloading child pornography images and videos on his cell phone and gaming computer, according to court paperwork.
Miller told state police he would save the files to his Dropbox account after downloading them, authorities said.