Gavel generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who had been facing 40 counts related to the sexual assault of children has been found guilty.

The jury found Berto Vega-Pabon, 68, guilty of the sexual assault of eight children Friday, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.

The charges range in severity from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the first degree, and involve his sexual abuse of the children, all of whom are related to him, the DA's office said.

Vega-Pabon’s trial began Tuesday, and prosecuting attorney Tatum Wilson called all eight victims to testify throughout the week. On Friday, the jury deliberated for just over two hours before convicting Vega-Pabon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.