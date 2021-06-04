BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who had been facing 40 counts related to the sexual assault of children has been found guilty.
The jury found Berto Vega-Pabon, 68, guilty of the sexual assault of eight children Friday, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
The charges range in severity from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the first degree, and involve his sexual abuse of the children, all of whom are related to him, the DA's office said.
Vega-Pabon’s trial began Tuesday, and prosecuting attorney Tatum Wilson called all eight victims to testify throughout the week. On Friday, the jury deliberated for just over two hours before convicting Vega-Pabon.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.