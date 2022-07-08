Police Light Bar

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A city man irate over a food order at a city sub shop pulled a handgun on the employee, police said.

Wayne T. Powell Jr., 23, became angry about the order at Subway at 8 E. Broad St., left the restaurant and returned with a handgun, an employee told police.

Powell pointed the gun at the employee and threatened to harm him, the employee told police.

Police said they found Powell in the 500 block of High Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of his apartment found a loaded handgun in the kitchen.

Powell was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and firearms not to be carried without a license, police said.

Police said no further details would be released at this time.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you