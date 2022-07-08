BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A city man irate over a food order at a city sub shop pulled a handgun on the employee, police said.
Wayne T. Powell Jr., 23, became angry about the order at Subway at 8 E. Broad St., left the restaurant and returned with a handgun, an employee told police.
Powell pointed the gun at the employee and threatened to harm him, the employee told police.
Police said they found Powell in the 500 block of High Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.
A search of his apartment found a loaded handgun in the kitchen.
Powell was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and firearms not to be carried without a license, police said.
Police said no further details would be released at this time.