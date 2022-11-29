BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the overdose death of a man in 2020.

Ian Green, 28, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and was immediately sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for the death of Tanner Bibeau, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 28, 2020 at 8:35 p.m., Bethlehem Township police responded to the 2300 block of Hannah’s Lane for the report of a 34-year-old man who overdosed on a controlled substance. Township EMS performed CPR on the victim, later identified as Tanner Bibeau, until arrival at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus, where he was pronounced dead, the DA's office said.

The coroner determined Bibeau died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the DA's office.

The Northampton County Investigating Grand Jury of 2020 issued a presentment in May 2021, charging Green with Bibeau’s death.

"Our office continues to aggressively prosecute drug deliveries resulting in death, as we cannot and will not stand down in the fight against opioid use," the DA's office said.