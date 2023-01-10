BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 29-year-old Bethlehem man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from a warehouse in 2021.

Ruben Melendez pleaded guilty to kidnapping, stalking, theft, and harassment for his involvement in three separate cases, all involving the same victim, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 12, 2021, at 7:19 a.m., the Northampton County 911 center received multiple calls stating a man was forcing a woman into a vehicle at the QVC warehouse at Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem, the DA's office said.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses who said they saw a black Honda Civic racing around the parking lot, following a white Nissan and forcing it off the side of the road. Witnesses further told police Melendez got out of the vehicle and opened the driver’s side door of the white Nissan, forcing the victim into the passenger seat, according to the DA's office.

Authorities say he then intentionally drove the white Nissan into a light pole, causing front-end damage. He then returned to the black Honda and drove it into the rear of the white Nissan, the DA's office said.

Melendez got out of the black Honda and opened the passenger door of the white Nissan, dragging the woman by her hair to the passenger door of the black Honda, forcing her inside, according to the news release. He drove away at a high rate of speed, the DA's office said.

At 9:15 a.m., Port Authority Police told the Bethlehem Police Department that they found the black Honda at the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey with Melendez and the woman inside, the DA's office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation for her injuries.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Bethlehem police was contacted by a woman regarding an unknown Apple AirTag on her vehicle. Police responded to her home and found the AirTag, which was wrapped in duct tape and taped to the inside of the rear bumper of her car, the DA's office said. The tape was processed by Bethlehem Police Department’s forensic unit, which positively identified a thumbprint on the tape as belonging to Melendez, according to the DA's office.

The victim also told police she received text messages from an unknown number, which mentioned her whereabouts. Police determined the number was registered to a company called TextNow, Inc. and obtained a search warrant for phone records. The records stated the number was registered to a user with a username tied to Melendez, the DA's office said.

Police also obtained a search warrant for records related to the Apple AirTag, which came back registered to Melendez, according to the news release. At the time of the offense, the victim had an active and valid Protection from Abuse order against Melendez, authorities said.

On Sept. 6, 2021, police responded to the 700 block of Atlantic Street in Bethlehem for the report of a domestic incident. Officers spoke with the woman, who told police Melendez, who no longer lives with her, came over to confront her about what he said was her potential infidelity.

She said Melendez struck her in the face with an open hand, grabbed her cell phone from her hand, and left the residence with her phone, according to the DA's office.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 29 at 11 a.m.