BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who hit a teen with a bicycle in April 2020 has been sentenced.
Quincy Paul Johnson was sentenced to five and a half to 11 years in state prison, for striking a 13-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Johnson pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021 to accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and DUI: controlled substance, the DA's office said.
On April 18, 2020, Bethlehem Township police received a report for a juvenile on a bike, which was struck by a car in the 1600 block of Freemansburg Avenue, according to the DA's office. Arriving officers found the 13-year-old boy unconscious and believed to be suffering from undetermined internal injuries, the DA's office said.
Johnson, 44, cooperated with police on scene. He admitted to smoking marijuana prior in the day, and witnesses observed him throw an empty beer can out of his car window, according to the news release.
Police determined he did not possess a valid license, the DA's office said.
During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, which showed Johnson’s vehicle cross over the double yellow lines to pass a stopped car, travel down the left lane at a high rate of speed, and cross back over into the right lane, where he struck the boy on his bike, according to the DA's office.
The boy still requires 24-hour care for his traumatic brain injuries he sustained in the incident, according to the DA's office.