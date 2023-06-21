EASTON, Pa. - Carlos Kuilan, 32, was sentenced to 7-1/2 to 15 years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of heroin and fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A jury found the defendant guilty of all charges in April.

Kuilan sold fentanyl to undercover agents with the state attorney general's office in November 2021, the DA said.

In December, the AG's office and Bethlehem police searched his home in the 1200 block of Linden Street, across from Liberty High School, and found cash, fentanyl and packaging materials, the DA said. He was taken into custody and charged with the drug offenses.