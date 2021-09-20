BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who was found guilty in the sexual assault of eight children has been sentenced.
Judge Craig Dally sentenced Berto Vega-Pabon Friday to a minimum of 114 years in state prison, to a maximum of 229 years in state prison for the sexual assault of eight children, all of whom were related to him, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
In addition, Vega-Pabon was deemed a sexually violent predator, based on an investigation by the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Assessment Board, which determined Vega-Pabon suffers from a mental abnormality called pedophilic disorder, the DA's office said.
A jury found Vega-Pabon guilty of all 40 charges against him on June 4, following a week-long trial, according to the news release. The counts range in severity from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the first degree.
At sentencing, Vega-Pabon spoke to the court through a Spanish interpreter. He said he hadn’t been able to speak for himself, he wasn’t sure how many charges he faced, and he had evidence he didn’t commit the acts the children testified about during trial – that he “listened to their lies,” the DA's office said.
“When I get the chance, I will prove I didn’t do those things,” Vega-Pabon said.