EASTON, Pa. | Calling him a danger to society, a Northampton County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Bethlehem man to up to 12 years in state prison on two unrelated cases involving child endangerment and a car wreck.
Gregory T. Lowman pleaded no contest to three felony counts of aggravated assault for breaking his infant daughter’s ribs in 2019 and pleaded guilty for driving without a license and crashing into another car a few months later.
In a no-contest plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution likely had enough evidence to convict him or her at trial. A no-contest plea is treated the same way as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.
Authorities began investigating Lowman in March 2019 after his 5-week-old daughter was admitted to the hospital and doctors discovered three healing rib fractures, a skull fracture and a broken left tibia.
The now 31-year-old admitted to investigators that he was caring for the child and squeezed her too tightly when she wouldn’t stop crying. Police said he then tried to pass off the other injuries as a result of his clumsiness. A medical exam contradicted Lowman’s story to investigators.
As for the second case, authorities said Lowman had been driving in Bethlehem in June 2019, when he struck another vehicle near East Fourth and Polk streets and fled the area. He was driving without a license, which had been suspended. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a habitual offender and accident involving an attended vehicle.
Defense attorney Robert Patterson told Judge Jennifer Sletvold that his client’s confession to police was consistent with the child’s rib injuries. A confession coupled with the medical evidence of the girl’s other injuries exposed Lowman to a much longer sentence at trial than a possible 12 to 18 months on each aggravated assault charge, he said.
Lowman was “hesitant” to admit to the tibia and skull fractures but open to a no-contest plea, Patterson said. The prosecution did not oppose such a plea. The prosecutor told the judge that the girl is living with her mother and appears to be doing well.
As part of a negotiated plea, the district attorney's office agreed to withdraw 13 other charges.
The defense and prosecution agreed to waive a pre-sentencing investigation, and Sletvold proceeded to sentence Lowman to 18 to 36 months on each aggravated assault charge – at the top of the standard range – and order that he serve them consecutively. The child suffered additional serious injuries, which “should not happen in a civilized society,” Sletvold said.
“Your responsibility was to care for her and love her, not cause her serious bodily injury,” the judge said.
As for the car wreck, Lowman demonstrated that he is a danger to society when he chose to drive and cause a crash despite having lost his license, Sletvold said. She sentenced him to another five to 36 months on the two charges and ordered that he serve them consecutively to the assault case.
The end result was a state prison term of 59 to 144 months. Lowman, who answered only “yes” and “no” questions, did not address the court.