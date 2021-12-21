BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who pleaded guilty to extorting teen girls with naked photos has been sentenced.
Charles Cummings, 21, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on the charge of sexual abuse of children, and three to 12 months in state prison, followed by 48 months of consecutive probation on the charge of theft by extortion, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
The sentences will run consecutively, for a total sentence of 3.25 to 11 years in state prison, followed by 48 months of probation.
Cummings was found to be a sexually violent predator and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, the DA's office said.
The Bethlehem Police Department began its investigation into Cummings in July 2019, after receiving information from the FBI regarding an extortion case with a 14-year-old female victim.
Police learned a Snapchat user, later identified as 19-year-old Cummings, contacted the victim and sent her nude photos of herself, threatening to send those photos to friends and family unless she sent more, according to the DA's office. The 14-year-old victim did not send more, and Cummings sent the photos to one of her classmates, according to the news release. In fear of this happening again, the victim sent Cummings additional nude videos and images, the DA's office said.
Police obtained a search warrant for Cummings’ Snapchat and for two Google email accounts, which revealed a large amount of pornographic material and showed the solicitation of females for sexual images and videos, the DA's office said. Police searched the IP addresses, which led police to an apartment in Bethlehem. Bethlehem Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized all electronic devices and Cummings’ cell phone. The data extracted from Cummings’ phone showed thousands of images of nude or partially nude females who appeared to be in their late teens, according to the DA's office.
Police also discovered hundreds of screenshots of Snapchat conversations between Cummings and females, the DA's office said. Police counted at least 100 conversations in which Cummings solicited nude images and videos from multiple users and threatened to expose or extort users who sent him nude images, according to the DA's office.
Police were able to identify a 17-year-old female victim and at least three images of the 14-year-old victim. On August 30, 2019, police interviewed the 17-year-old victim. In November 2018 she was contacted by Cummings on Snapchat, and she sent him a nude image of her, according to the news release. Over the next eight months, Cummings threatened her multiple times, saying he would send her images to family and friends. In July 2019, Cummings began demanding money in exchange for her not sending him nude images and videos, the DA's office said. The victim paid Cummings $730, in addition to sending him 62 nude videos and 127 images.
While police were interviewing this victim, Cummings contacted her through Instagram and demanded nude images, saying if she didn’t send them he would send her prior nude images to her grandmother, the DA's office said. Cummings even sent the victim her grandmother’s information to show he had the capability to do so, according to the DA's office.
Cummings was taken into custody on August 30, 2019 and sent to Northampton County Prison. On February 10, 2021, Cummings pleaded guilty to dissemination of photos and film of child sex acts, and theft by extortion.