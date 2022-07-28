BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A manufacturer in Bethlehem is expanding.

Phoenix Tube is building a new facility on two acres next to its current plant off of Pembroke Road, according to a news release from the governor.

The company makes stainless steel products, and the new, 52,000-square-foot facility will make small-diameter stainless steel, titanium and nickel alloy pressure tubing.

The project is expected to create 30 new full-time jobs, said Gov. Tom Wolf. The company currently employs about 135 people.

Phoenix Tube is getting several loans and grants through the state.

“It’s great to see Phoenix Tube’s continued growth here in the Lehigh Valley with the help of the commonwealth,” said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, in the news release.