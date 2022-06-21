BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A vote during Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting sparked a discussion about the city's policy for disposal of police department weapons.
Michael Manfredo retired after serving the City of Bethlehem as a police officer for 20 years. As is often the case when police officers retire honorably, Manfredo wanted to purchase his used duty weapon, which is permitted under a city resolution.
However, Councilmember Hillary Kwiatek was the lone negative vote Tuesday when council approved Manfredo's purchase of the city-issued firearm, a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol, at a cost of $300.
Kwiatek's comments supporting her decision engaged council President Michael Colon and Mayor J. William Reynolds in a discussion about the city's policy for the disposal of police department weapons.
In light of the current focus on gun violence in the country, they questioned whether any weapons outside of those used by retiring police officers should be sold to gun wholesalers.
Reynolds said his administration and City Council will have further discussions about the sale of guns by the police department in the future.
Contract approvals
In other news, L.B. Industries, Hellertown, was awarded a contract for renovations to the Waste Water Treatment Plant East intermediate clarifier in the amount of $1,475,059.
A revised contract price of $756,957 was approved by council for Grace Industries, Bath, to provide materials and labor to construct a trail extension connecting the existing Greenway Trail to the Saucon Park ball fields.
Council also OK'd a contract with Cedar Crest College, Allentown, for a minimum of four focus groups, two planning sessions with the Bethlehem Health Bureau, and three to four stakeholder meetings as part of a strategic planning process for improving community health. The cost of each unit of service is $5,100.
Also, council approved a contract with Suburban Water Technology Inc., Gilbertsville, in the amount of $54,500. The project includes installation of a manganese filtration system, new well pump, metering and all necessary components to complete the manganese treatment facility at the Shady Lane well system located in East Allen Township.
Quinn Construction Inc., Essington, was awarded a contract by council in the amount of $183,430 to repair structural deficiencies to the Bethlehem City Hall garage, including repair of the reinforced concrete beam/wall beneath the library and the reinforced concrete columns. The contract is to be completed within 60 days of issuance.
In addition, council awarded a contract to Bracalante Construction Inc., Northampton, in the amount of $265,957.69 to improve the garage floor surface at the garage by overlaying a 1.5-inch layer of asphalt on top of the existing concrete surface.
A contract to Pullman SST, Imperial, in the amount of $268,668 was awarded to repair structural deficiencies to the 38 steel columns around the perimeter of the Bethlehem Area Public Library. The project is to be completed within 730 days of the issuance of the contract.
Council approved a time extension and revised contract to Keiko Tsurata Cramer, Philadelphia, for the South New Street Streetscape Enhancement project. The time extension to the contract is until Dec. 31, due to design delays during the pandemic, as well as the inability to secure electrical contractors bids during the 2021 construction season.
Additionally, two funding increases are requested. The first is in the amount of $5,800 and the second increase is in the amount of $27,918.00.
Finally, council approved the adoption of Pharoah, a 13-year veteran of the police equine unit, by the Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police. The transfer will be made at a fair market of $500.