BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties.
During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants of the merged entity to be known as Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church, urging them to accept the city's counteroffer matching Lehigh's $3.7 million offer to buy their church properties so the city can build affordable housing.
The properties consist of St. John's Windish Evangelical Church at 617 E. Fourth St., along with its parking lot at 616 E. Fourth St.; St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St.; and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 202 Worthington Ave.
"There is nothing to apologize for when your mission is to help people," Reynolds said of the city's intention. "...A city answers to its citizens in the way a private institution does not. We believe this makes us, as a local government, best suited to lead this open conversation."
"We know housing is a top concern of our citizens, and the sale of your properties offers the city and community a rare opportunity to conduct a public process to influence the Southside housing market," Reynolds said.
"...We publicly stated we would match Lehigh's current offer as we understood it," he continued. "That is how important this effort is to us, the residents and the future of South Bethlehem, which throughout its history has been threatened by powerful forces that have different goals and priorities for these spaces."
"We can't manufacture space; we can't manufacture land," council President Michael Colon said.
"...This is really a unique opportunity to do something, and it starts with the acquisition of land," Colon added, in reference to the city's desire to buy the land for affordable housing. "We don't know when we're going to have another opportunity like this."