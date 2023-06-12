BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Children and their families in Bethlehem got to spend some quality time with the city's mayor Monday morning.

The Bethlehem Area Public Library held its "Storytime with the Mayor" event.

Mayor J. William Reynolds read to the kids and talked with their parents about his job.

A library official says his visit ties in with this year's summer reading program, which is "All Together Now."

"The whole point is to bring the community together and get the kids to see what the mayor does and the police do," said Julia Brenna, with the library.

The mayor's visit is one of several reading events the library has planned this year.

Details are on the library's website.