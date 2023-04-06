BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The mayor of Bethlehem gave his second State of the City address in front of hundreds of people Thursday morning.

City employees, council members and organizations made their way to ArtsQuest in Bethlehem to speak as part of Mayor J. William Reynolds' address.

"What's going to emerge throughout this morning is a vision, a vision for the city that we want," the mayor said.

He shared what's been accomplished in Bethlehem, what's in the works and what the city is looking forward to.

Reynolds praised the work that's been done to improve all aspects of Bethlehem, including investments in roads and neighborhood initiatives, but a big talking point was how the Lehigh Valley's rental market has become more expensive than Philadelphia's.

A major point of concern for Bethlehem residents is a lack of affordable housing.

In the last three years, the average home price has risen more than 52%. Rent for one-bedrooms has jumped 57%, and vacancy sits at a crisis level, just 2%.

"We do not have enough housing for everyone who lives here, and it results in fierce competition at both ends of the income spectrum for the same homes and apartments," said Sara Satullo, deputy director of community development for the City of Bethlehem.

In addition, the median rent increased by nearly $400. That big of an increase has a severe impact.

"We know that every $100 increase in median rent results in a corresponding 9% increase in homelessness," Satullo said.

To combat this issue, the city has been working with a reinvestment team to help allocate $5 million into affordable housing solutions.

The director of community development says the final strategy report should come this summer.

In terms of other investments in the city, improving roads was also a top priority.

According to the director of mayor's initiatives, the city invested in new paving equipment and upgraded its current technology.

"With these upgrades, we'll be able to have our roads last longer and look better while saving time so they can focus on other areas of our city," said Angie Stein, director of mayor's initiatives.

The city also discussed looking into putting a community center in South Bethlehem.

Officials say a growing community means a growing number of youth looking for recreational opportunities.

Business and policy reporter Justin Backover will have more on the mayor's address on the evening editions of 69 News.