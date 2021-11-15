BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A middle school in Bethlehem is paying tribute to one of its former leaders.
69 News was there Monday for the dedication of the Joseph Santoro Auditorium at Broughal Middle School.
Santoro was a Broughal alum who would go on to serve as principal there.
He passed away last year, at the age of 70.
Those who knew him say he was very invested in the school and its students.
His family has established a memorial fund that supports scholarships for Bethlehem students, as well as educational programming at Broughal.