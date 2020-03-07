BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- It's been 100 years since women first gained the right to vote. The National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem is celebrating that, along with Women's History Month with special events this weekend and throughout the month, highlighting influential female leaders.
"We're celebrating their role in history, since we're an industrial museum," said Glenn Koehler, the museum's marketing director.
There are several re-enactors at the event, including one portraying Emma Allison, who was one of the first female steam engineers.
Ten-year-old Reilly Graham came to the event with her grandmother. Reilly got the chance to go back in time, operating the engine alongside the 19th century Allison. "It was awesome," Graham said.
"[It is a] great opportunity for a young girl to experience and see what it was like years ago," Reilly's grandmother, Cathy Graham said.
While a big part of the event is celebrating women leaders of the past, organizers said they're also looking to the future. That's why they're hosting several speakers who are modern women in manufacturing. "Talking about women in industry today and their role in creating industry," Koehler explained.
The museum is also featuring women entrepreneurs from the Lehigh Valley area. Paving the way, for the next generation of women leaders.
"See women in powerful roles and hopefully inspire them in the future to do the same thing," Koehler said.
This event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be other women history themed events at the museum throughout the month.