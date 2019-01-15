The National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) in Bethlehem announced Tuesday that they will be offering free admission to all federal employees during the government shutdown.
"We recognize that the federal government is a significant employer in the region and this is a small token of gratitude for the efforts of all employees whose compensation has been delayed," President & CEO of the museum Kara Mohsinger said.
"NMIH offers a fun and interactive diversion for families to spend time together and learn about America's industrial past."
The museum houses 21 Smithsonian artifacts on loan from Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, including an impressive 20 foot-tall steam hammer, a Frick portable steam engine, and several early woodworking and metalworking machines.
Furloughed employees will receive free admission for themselves and one guest now through the end of the month with presentation of the federal ID. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Regular admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, students, and veterans, $9 for youth 7-17, and free for children 6 and under.