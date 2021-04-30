BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem NAACP President Esther Lee says she was appalled after receiving a series of racially charged videos and images allegedly made by students from the Parkland and Southern Lehigh school districts.
Lee says several of the files show students re-enacting the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed when a police office placed his knee on Floyd's neck. Lee says there is another video of students using the N word.
Lee says that's because she believes school districts aren't doing an adequate job at teaching diversity and cultural sensitivity.
Lee is critical of Parkland and Southern Lehigh for not disciplining the students in the images.
"I don't find their standing up to the standards that they like to promote," Lee said.
Both districts say they are unable to discipline the students because the images were not made on school property or with a school device. Both districts say they are taking this situation very seriously.
Southern Lehigh says it recognizes its vital role in providing learning opportunities around these critical issues. Parkland says it remains steadfast in its commitment to making equity and inclusion practices a major focus.
Lee says those messages reached at least one student.
The student who Lee says sent her the images hopes something would be done.
Lee says she's reaching out to the districts to talk about their diversity programs and would like to invite the students in the images to this year's Juneteenth celebration.