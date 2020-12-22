BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The bright lights of the Christmas City are much different than the bright lights of Los Angeles during the holidays.
It's something Bethlehem native Rachel Schnalzer has known for a while, but never had the chance to write about until working from home because of the pandemic.
"Left behind the apartment in California and I am home for several months," said Rachel, an audience engagement editor at the LA Times.
For days, Rachel took in the sights and sounds of Bethlehem and the surrounding area. Her article about it recently appeared in the LA Times.
She says her favorite place is walking on Main Street and stopping by the Hotel Bethlehem, but this year she wasn't able to go in the hotel because of current restrictions.
On the other hand, a place she feels was made better because of the restrictions -- Christkindlmarkt.
Her grandfather worked for Bethlehem Steel.
"It was kind of powerful to be able to walk around and do our Christmas shopping while being close to a piece of Bethlehem history and family history," Rachel said.
Speaking of history, she wrote about the Sun Inn, and how she finally got a chance to see a Lehigh Valley tradition dating back to the 1960s.
"I discovered Pip the Mouse in Allentown for the first time this year. I was thrilled to be able to stop by and see Pip from a distance. He was behind the glass over at PPL Center," Rachel said.
So from Pip to a pic with Santa, Rachel believes in the Christmas City magic. She said it best, that it's like a Hallmark movie, which is fitting for people in La La Land to come see and be inspired.
"Come see what Bethlehem has to offer, it's really unbeatable in my opinion, of course I'm biased. Unbeatable for the holiday season," Rachel said.