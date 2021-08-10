BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the heart of it all, you'll find the heart and soul of Musikfest.
Pat Schaffer, a former radio host also known as Green Eyes, hasn't missed a live event since the start of Musikfest.
And she's making sure the origins of the event flow through the generations.
"My heart goes to this tent. This tent started Musikfest way back when. We had the greatest polka bands coming in. You couldn't even get a seat inside the tent," Schaffer said.
After COVID restrictions caused a virtual event last year, "it was a lost 10 days really, it was really sad. And now to see everybody coming back this year, it's fantastic, it's just fantastic," Schaffer said.
Especially for those who have been here since the beginning and make sure the sounds that started the event, stay alive.
"These 10 days are like having a family, we are like having a family, and you look for people that you've known for years and when you don't see them you worry," Schaffer said.
Musikfest runs through the weekend.