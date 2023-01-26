Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor even used the term "shell game" during his Harrisburg press conference, a reference to a con game sometimes played on unwary tourists on big-city streets.

Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy punched back Thursday, citing the auditor general's own report.

"The data doesn't in any way support this thesis," he said. The 183-page report actually finds that the BASD and the Northampton Area School District were in compliance with state law, and DeFoor said Wednesday that the districts' budget decisions were legal. The audit included data from 12 districts statewide for fiscal years from 2018 through 2021.

DeFoor's allegations focused on a waiver that districts can seek to allow them to raise taxes above the state's Act 1 Index, which is based on inflation, and on districts shifting money from their general fund into capital accounts for long-term projects. That can make a district appear to be cash-poor and make a case for a tax increase, he said.

"For years, there's been concerns... about school districts that are raising taxes while seemingly having enough money in reserves to cover budget gaps," DeFoor said.

Roy, as well as Joseph Kovalchik, superintendent of the Northampton district, dispute both claims.

Dealing with the claim about seeking waivers for higher increases requires delving into some of the minutia of school financing, but Roy said the main thing is, the local districts did not use the waiver from the Act 1 increase limit.

"BASD as well as our neighbor Northampton NEVER raised taxes above the index," he said in an email statement.

Both districts applied for the waiver during the time covered by the audit, but the superintendents said that is prudent, a "just in case" move. Districts have to present a preliminary budget in January even though the school fiscal year does not start until July.

One big question every year is how much state funding districts will receive, and that is not known until months after the preliminary budget is put together. Pennsylvania's 2022-23 budget was signed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf on July 8.

Kovalchik said Wednesday the waiver was sought from the Pennsylvania Department of Education during the years audited, just in case it was needed. It was not.

"They failed to mention over the last four years, the average tax percentage has been 0.87%, less than 1%," Kovalchik said.

Roy said DeFoor's data itself shows the contention is wrong, taking the report's information about 12 districts and 48 budgets into account.

"Yet 40 out of 48 times that districts were approved to raise taxes above the Act 1 index -- they did NOT. That's 83% of the times audited. The data is quite clear that the AG's thesis was proven wrong, yet he publicly made his assertions anyway," his email statement said.

"It is legal, the problem is, it's not necessarily transparent," DeFoor said Wednesday. He made some suggestions, including pushing the start of the districts' fiscal year into September. If districts did that, their budgets would no longer cover a single school year.

DeFoor also commented on districts shifting funds into capital, or long-term accounts, away from their general funds.

Northampton's Kovalchik said that is not a shifty financial maneuver, it is just good budgeting.

The NASD will sometimes build up capital accounts in preparation for big projects, he said.

Kovalchik also said schools need to have money in reserve for emergencies. The Northampton district has six schools, encompasses 97 square miles of Northampton County and educates about 5,500 students.

Prudent budgeting requires that reserves be kept, in case of an emergency. A boiler could fail, for example.

"We need to have a savings account," Kovalchik said Wednesday. "How much is the question, but we are a large organization with multiple buildings, multiple facilities and multiple needs."

As auditor general, DeFoor is the elected watchdog of government finances in Pennsylvania.

"My work ensures that state government lives within its means and every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely," DeFoor says on his state website.