BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem community is banding together to take a stand against hate.
It's in response to hate literature distributed in mail boxes in the Bethlehem area by white supremacy groups.
The community signed a petition saying "Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley are No Home For Hate."
NAACP Bethlehem president Esther Lee read their statement, which said their community is built on respect, dignity, and love.
Mayor-elect J. William Reynolds also weighed in.
"In my office one of my employees is going to be a director of equity and inclusion that's going to work with Esther, with our community about not just the obvious things, not just the spray paint, not just the incidents caught on camera, but throughout our institutions in our cities," Reynolds said.
The police department, local religious institutions, and Northampton County officials said they were not going to tolerate hate and signed the petition.