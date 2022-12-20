BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night approved Mayor J. William Reynolds' 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes.
The $102.4 million spending plan offers a 19.14 millage rate for Northampton County residents and a 6.05 millage rate for Lehigh County residents.
City Council approved various bills associated with the 2023 budget as well. This included the water fund budget at $23.1 million, the sewer fund budget at $19.9 million, the golf course enterprise fund at $1.9 million and the liquid fuels fund at $2.5 million.
The non-utilities capital budget received approval for $10.8 million, with the water utilities spending plan OK'd for $10.8 million, and a $12 million allocation for the sewer utilities fund. Community development block grants will receive $5.7 million, and the stormwater fund has a $7.3 million allocation.
Zoning amendments
In other news, council approved two separate zoning text amendments on second and final readings. The first involved deleting three design standards.
The second featured several miscellaneous changes such as parking space requirements for workforce units, reasons for removing zoning hearing board members and changing the term "student overlay district" to a broader "student home." The bill was forwarded on first reading.
Anti-Semitism
Finally, the mayor addressed recent anti-Semitic statements made at Bethlehem's Christkindlmarkt.
"We are not immune from the rest of the country of seeing rising anti-Semitism," Reynolds said. "The mission for us is to build a city where we support people for who they want to be, and whatever they decided to do with faith, or not to have faith, is up to them."