BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council's finance committee Wednesday voted to recommend $4 million in budget adjustments to allow for the inclusion of grants.

The proposed adjustments would amend the total general fund budget from $102,954,198 to $106,911,698.

Among the monies discussed Wednesday was the inclusion of a Wawa gateway sculpture for $20,000.

According to Laura Collins, director of community and economic development, the developer of the Wawa site on Hellertown Road made the donation. The $20,000 will go towards a "Welcome to Bethlehem" type of gateway sign on the Wawa site's southern end. The funds will be used for payment to the artist following a request-for-proposal process and the review of designs.

The Wawa at the old Chris's Restaurant, 774 Hellertown Road (the west side of Route 412), was less controversial because it has few neighbors, although stormwater concerns were raised during the planning process. This Wawa will be just north of the intersection of Route 412 with Interstate 78, near the border with Hellertown.

Redevelopment of SGO building

Bethlehem also received a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant to support the redevelopment of the Bethlehem Steel General Office building.

According to city documents, "For decades, there has been a divide between merchants and visitors on Third and Fourth streets and the events and amenities offered at the SteelStacks campus. These funds would help to bridge that divide."

Alicia Miller Karner, executive director of the Bethlehem Revitalization and Improvement Authority, described the building as a "hulking structure" and efforts to renovate it "a monster project."

The $1 million in funds must be spent by the end of next year.

Miller Karner said that parts of the building, specifically the annex, will offer open space conducive to office use. She could not speak to a specific timeline for occupancy.

According to city documents, "Development of the Steel General Office, SGO Annex, and SGO Annex Plaza would be instrumental in terms of economic and community development not only in terms of bridging the two locations, but it will also help combat blight and breathe life into these underutilized parcels in the middle of our city."

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania American Rescue Plan Act funds are not part of the city's ARPA funds, Miller Karner said, specifying that the city works as a pass-through for the funds, locally monitors the project, and completes closeout activities associated with the monies.

Bethlehem Food Co-Op

The City of Bethlehem also received a $2.9 million federal Community Project Funding grant to support the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. The CPF grant will fund the costs of establishing and operating a cooperative-owned and community-centered grocery located at 250 E. Broad St.

According to city documents, "the grocery will expand access to fresh food in the Northside HUD-designated Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, in a USDA-defined food desert with a high poverty rate."

"Project is coming along very nicely," said Wenrich, who added that the co-op should be open in late winter 2024.

Other budget news

The city's health department received a grant for $1.168 million that will be allocated as five payments of $37,500. The budget represents the first five-year grant payment, said city Health Director Kristen Wenrich.

Bethlehem police requested approval to transfer $58,535 from their operating budget to a capital account for a vehicle replacement. The department is down one vehicle due to significant mechanical issues, and the current truck from 2012 is underpowered and has high mileage, according to police. The new vehicle will tow the city's mounted police unit to its various assignments, officials said.

The committee also voted to recommend creating a budget line item for a $2.7 million grant for purchasing 9/10 of an abandoned Norfolk Southern rail line between the Saucon Rail Trail and the South Bethlehem Parkway.