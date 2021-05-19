BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With summer activities right around the corner, Bethlehem City Council on Wednesday night approved several permit agreements to allow a concert series and two farmers markets.
The action paves the way for the ArtsQuest Levitt Summer Concert Series, to be held from June to October on First Street from Founders Way to the parking lot at 650 E. First St.
Council also approved a use permit allowing the Community Action Development Corp. of Bethlehem to hold the Greenway Farmers Market from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday, June 9 to Oct. 13, from Taylor Street to Pierce Street.
The Mount Airy Neighborhood Association and Colony Meadery also received permit approval to hold the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market every Saturday from June 5 to Oct. 16. The market will be held on Raspberry Street from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue.