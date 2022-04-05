BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday night meeting to approve an engineering study looking at converting Linden Street to two-way traffic.
Councilmembers voted 7-0, approving the engineering firm Pennoni Associates to conduct the study with an estimated completion date of July 29. The city estimates the price of the firm's study to cost just over $24,000.
The goal of the study is to evaluate the conversion of Linden Street to two-way traffic between Fairview and Church streets, which runs from approximately the edge of Liberty High School to Nisky Hill Cemetery. The project will also include a preliminary engineering design, which will detail all needed improvements, in addition to an engineering opinion cost for the final design, permits and construction of the project, according to the request for approval.
"I think this is potentially a very exciting development," Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek said.
Kwiatek suggested the two-way traffic conversion would calm traffic and also improve traffic for businesses along Linden Street.
The project is part of the city's effort to create more pedestrian-friendly streets and increase multimodal transportation throughout the city.
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds said it was discussed multiple times over the years during Northside meetings with residents. Although the transition of Center Street to two-way traffic was also discussed, Reynolds noted the cost would be significantly greater.
The estimated cost to convert Linden Street to two-way traffic is around $1.2 million to $1.3 million, while the cost to convert Center Street would be closer to $4 million, Reynolds said. The price is in relation to the length of the street and additional factors such as street lights and curb ramps.
While the conversion of Center Street may come at a later date, Reynolds is looking forward to beginning the process of potentially changing Linden Street into a two-way traffic roadway.
"We want to get it done as much as possible," he said.
The city received three proposals from engineering firms for the study. Pennoni Associates offered the lowest fee proposal, but it was also selected based on its completion of similar conversion projects in the city of Easton, according to the request for approval.