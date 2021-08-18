Martin Tower Bethlehem implosion site 1 year later

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved a zoning amendment Tuesday which helps clear the way for the redevelopment of the 53-acre Martin Tower site.  

Councilman Michael Colon's compromise measure for the development's layout prevailed, with a 4-3 vote. It allows two driving aisles and four rows of parking spaces at the development — a middle ground between the city's rules and the developers proposal, which included no restrictions. 

Developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick plan for the land where Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s headquarters once stood includes 300 apartment units, a hotel, two medical offices, a restaurant, a gas station, a grocery store and other retail space. 

Councilmen Bryan Callahan and J. William Reynolds supported the Colon plan. 

"It is not the ideal situation but our responsibility is to get the highest, best use over there," Reynolds said.  

"It is all about parking," Callahan said. "We're just adjusting to similar sites" near the 1170 Eight Ave. tract. No spaces were added; only the allowed layout has changed, he said.  

The development drew criticism from the public. Scott Slingerland of the Coalition for Appropriate Transportation referred to it once as "car-centric," while the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission compared it to a suburban development dropped onto the city. 

Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning, said the next step for the Martin Tower site will be the submission of land development plans. 

Colon, Reynolds, Callahan and President Adam Waldron were in favor; opposed were Paige van Wirt, Olga Negron and Grace Crampsie Smith.

