BETHLEHEM, Pa. – An ordinance allowing for day care at a local nature education center passed its first reading Tuesday night during Bethlehem City Council's meeting.
"I can't tell you how much it means that something positive is being done by our adults, so our children can see what is being done and that they can take action because this is a very scary time for them," said Victoria Bastidas, president of Camel's Hump Farm located on Santee Mill Road.
The ordinance was met by applause after a 6-0 vote.
According to city documents, the ordinance adds provisions for environmental education centers, allowing accessory uses such as a day care center on the same lot as an existing lawful environmental education center.
"I work with a lot of young kids, and they need to see hope," Bastidas said. "What you're doing is providing hope for them."
Juvenile justice program
During her update, Councilwoman Rachel Leon brought attention to a program held in conjunction with the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, whereby juveniles in the city who have summary or misdemeanor offenses can complete community service hours in lieu of fines.
The fines, Leon said, can disproportionately affect low-income families, whereas the community service events can include clean-up activities in the city.
"Fines were often the difference between making ends meet at the end of the day or not," Leon said. "Families shouldn't go hungry because a kid broke a window."
Leon emphasized the life-changing nature of the program.
"When you get them young like that, it could be the difference between someone who gets stuck in the system and can't get out of it, or becoming a law enforcement officer or a teacher," she said.
Spearheaded by the police department, the program is based on the balanced and restorative justice model, said Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott.
The alternative punishment method makes sense in Bethlehem, explained Kott.
"[The program] falls in line with the city's goal of providing the best services to all our community members," said Kott, who will be working closely with the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Appointments
In his report, Mayor Reynolds presented administrative orders for three appointments for council's approval: William Fitzpatrick to the zoning hearing board, Delia Marrero to the human relations commission and Karen Widrick to the parking authority.
The appointments will end in June 2028, April 2026, and January 2028, respectively.
German sister city
Reynolds also introduced members of a delegation from the Bethlehem's German sister city, Schwäbisch Gmünd, including councilmembers and the mayor.
Resident concerns
During the public comment portion, subjects from residents ran the gamut.
Peg Church, for instance, discussed the city's noise, citing the level of noise from trains is above a healthy range of 85 to 110 decibels. She suggested creating quiet zones within the city. Other areas of concern were traffic, parking, stormwater management and affordable housing.
Terry Kloiber discussed traffic concerns at Hanover Avenue, Eaton Avenue and Broad Street, where she said she has witnessed accidents.
"I'm sure you're tired of hearing about it," she said. "We're tired of seeing it."
She recommended retouching directional writing on the road to avoid confusion.
"We all know how dangerous it is…my real concern is that it might take a fatality to get this done," added Kloiber.
Best historic hotel
Lastly, also during the public comment portion of the meeting, Bruce Haines, managing partner at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, encouraged votes for his hotel for USA Today's 10 Best in the category of Best Historic Hotel in the annual contest. Haines said the hotel had claimed the honor for the past two years.
"Hopefully, with your support, we will be a three-peat, a triple crown or hat trick," he said.
The designation not only helps the hotel in terms of reservations but also brings visitors to the city, according to Haines.
"It's a real accomplishment, not just for the hotel, but this is a big deal for the city," Haines said. Those interested can go to votehotelb.com and vote, but they should be sure to do so soon, as it's the contest's final week.