PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Palmer Township Police say a Bethlehem man and woman are in custody after an overnight crime spree that began with an attempted break-in at Weis Markets.

The burglaries included private homes, parked vehicles and a nearby auto dealership.

Police responded around 3:45 a.m. Monday to a burglar alarm at the Weis Markets in the 3000 block of William Penn Highway.

Investigators say a white Cadillac SUV, registered to Martha Toukolehto, was parked near the supermarket’s gas pumps.

Palmer Police allege they identified Toukolehto on Weis Markets’ store surveillance trying to pry open the glass entry doors.

Authorities say her accompanying male suspect, 42-year-old Eugene Ruiz, used a green patio umbrella from outside the store as a battering ram in an attempt to smash the store's glass doors.

At 5:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to a nearby Hartley Avenue home for a man banging on the door with a fire extinguisher. Responding officers took him into custody and he was identified as Ruiz. The victim did not know Ruiz or why he was there.

As officers patrolled the immediate area searching for Toukolehto, police say they found several vehicles broken into.

A short time later, an employee at Brown-Daub Kia in the 3600 block of William Penn Highway reported the lot’s plow truck was missing from its usual spot.

Investigators say dealership surveillance showed a female matching Toukolehto’s description enter the lot on foot and drive away with the plow truck, a green Ford F-250.

The stolen pickup was soon found abandoned at the entrance of Brown-Daub Chrysler Jeep in the 3900 block of Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth Township.

Colonial Regional Police arrested Toukolehto in the backyard of a nearby home a short time later.

Toukolehto and Ruiz are charged with felony burglary and related offenses.

Both were arraigned and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail each.