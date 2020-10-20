BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council received an update from the Bethlehem Parking Authority on the state of various projects and their finances.
"Like many other businesses, the BPA was not unaffected by the pandemic," Steven Fernstrom, executive director of the BPA, told council during its Tuesday night meeting. "...Over the past few months we have seen positive trends and we hope these trends continue."
However, finances are currently a concern. For example, as of Sept. 30, the BPA was 24% under budget on its revenue, while garage revenue was down 12%, and parking meters and special events revenues were down 41%.
Fernstrom added the BPA has been able to mitigate expenses though. The largest of those savings were payroll reductions. The BPA was also able to pay its 2020 debt service totaling $1.8 million.
"We're feeling confident about our cash reserves heading into the new year," Fernstrom said.
He noted that during the early stages of the pandemic, the BPA provided free parking, relaxation of violations and meter monitoring.
He also discussed the Polk Street garage, a $16-million, 595-space project scheduled to break ground in September. Earlier this year, that project was placed on hold. Later, the project's contracts were terminated.
"The BPA feels this is a good project for the future and have invested a lot in the site," Fernstrom said. However, with an uncertain financial situation, he said the project is still "being evaluated."
The executive director also updated council on the Walnut Street garage. A Nov. 2019 study indicated "the garage is in need of major repairs to keep it operational."
The major repairs come, to no surprise, with a major price tag. To keep the garage functional for the next five years, the BPA will have to spend $12.6 million. For the next five years, the authority will need to spend another $2.2 million, and for the next 11 to 20 years, $8.7 million. That adds up to $23.7 million to keep the 45-year-old garage to operational for the next two decades.
A new Walnut Street garage feasibility study has been approved by the BPA board.
"This will allow the BPA to work with the administration and council to make a responsible, educated decision," he said.
In other news, council held a public hearing on an inter-municipal liquor license. The hearing, required by law, centered on a license previously held by Louie's Restaurant at 2071 31st St. SW in Allentown for use by Two Farms Inc., doing business as Royal Farms at 2355 Ave. A in Bethlehem. The transfer was later approved.